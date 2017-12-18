This Roller Coaster Is The Thing of Nightmares

River Alexander and Liam James ride a roller coaster for "The Way Way Back" First Day of Summer Kick Off, on Friday, June, 21, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision for Fox Searchlight/AP Images)

I’m a huge fan of roller coasters and this one scares even me just by looking at it!

If you’re a roller coaster junkie who’s not easily frightened; you may want to plan a trip to Lihpao Land in Taiwan. It is home to the world’s first roller coaster that tips 90 degrees. That is STRAIGHT down. To put that into perspective, most coasters max out at a 95 degree drop.

The coaster is aptly named “The Gravity Max” and once you’re past that ungodly 90 degree 13 story drop, you’re subjected to 4.5 g’s, speeds of 56mph, an 88 foot loop and more. Check the vid for yourself.

Get ready, it’s a steep drop 😳 pic.twitter.com/srwbmtRdPS — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) December 15, 2017

I don’t know about you, but that looks like a LOT of fun to me!

via GIPHY

Would You Ride This Roller Coaster Sign Me Up!

Nope View Results