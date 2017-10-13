The Rock’s Message To This Grandma Is THE BEST
By Kelly K
|
Oct 13, 2017 @ 8:52 AM
FILE - In this June 10, 2016 file photo, Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of his film, "Central Intelligence" in Los Angeles. The AP reported on Sept. 8, 2017, that a story claiming Johnson died in a movie stunt was false. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continues to prove he’s got the biggest heart!  Grab the tissues for this one…

Meet 76-year-old Judy Rosenberg.  She’s a mom of five and grandma of 17, got a filthy mouth and a huge crush on The Rock. She’s also losing her fight against stage four pancreatic cancer.  While in hospice, she keeps her spirits up by looking at her cardboard cutout of The Rock from his wrestling days.  Her husband of 57-years is all good with her crush…and the fact that Dwayne posted a video message to her on Instagram.

