Robin Thicke Loses Custody Of His Son

Robin Thicke has temporarily lost custody of his son Julian, 6, with ex-wife Paula Patton. On Thursday, both Robin and Paula rushed to court in Los Angeles, where they each requested temporary sole custody. Robin was denied, and the judge issued Paula a domestic violence restraining order, meaning that Robin cannot go near Julian or Paula for the time being. She actually filed a domestic violence restraining order in May 2013 at the Cannes Film Festival. The judge decided there was a history of violence there. Robin’s lawyer is throwing some accusations out there now claiming that the L.A. County Department Of Children and Family Services is actually investigating Paula, and Robin has been cleared of her apparently unfounded accusations. The drama all started earlier this month when Robin was accused of child abuse by Paula — she said that he spanked their son and may have punched him as well — and the custody arrangement has been in question since that development.

