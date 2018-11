Did you see “Robin Hood” over the 5 day Thanksgiving holiday? Yeah…nobody else did either.

It is turning out to be this year’s biggest box office bomb after making just $14 million over the long weekend.

You may think $14 million ain’t bad…until you consider it took $100 million to make. And with a global launch of just $22.8 million, “Robin Hood” has had the worst start for any film this year with a budget of $90 million or higher.

Too bad because it looks pretty good!

FULL STORY