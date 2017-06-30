Robe Lowe Has Found Bigfoot

Rob Lowe says he thought he was going to be killed during an encounter with a bigfoot-like creature while filming his new A&E docuseries.

FIRST LOOK! And so it begins. Get read for Aug 2nd! #LoweFiles https://t.co/TsU6D2LD9Q — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) June 27, 2017

Lowe says the encounter took place somewhere in the Ozark Mountains, which stretch through Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

He claims that he and his two sons were camping there to investigate a bigfoot-like creature known to locals as a “wood ape” during a shoot for The Lowe Files when something strange began to approach their camp.

He says he was lying on the ground thinking he was going to be killed and is “fully aware” the story makes him sound like “a crazy, Hollywood kook.”

👽👾😱