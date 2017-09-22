“Riverdale” Star Involved In An Accident

“Riverdale” Star KJ Apa was involved in a late-night car crash last week after working a 16-hour day on set of the CW series in Vancouver…and fans are furious at the show!

He stars as Archie Andrews on the show and fell asleep at the wheel during his almost hour-long drive home after midnight.

His vehicle reportedly struck a light pole, destroying the passenger side and it was determined that his car could not be fixed. Luckily Apa wasn’t injured in the accident. The crew protested the long day of labor and wants transportation provided for those going home late at night.

FULL STORY