Ok 2016…we’re OFFICIALLY DONE WITH YOU. Four days after suffering a massive heart attack, Carrie Fisher has passed away at the age of 60. RIP Princess Leia…gone way too soon.

Earlier this week the actress went into cardia arrest while on a flight to Los Angeles.

Fisher, an actress and author who has been open about her struggles with substance abuse and bipolar disorder, has also appeared in movies like Hannah and Her Sisters, When Harry Met Sally and The Blues Brothers. She has a daughter, actress Billie Lourd, with talent agent Bryan Lourd.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.

MORE HERE