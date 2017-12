If you still use AOL’s messaging program AIM to communicate with friends… well guess what? You don’t anymore.

AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) was shut down a few hours ago. 😭

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

*Goodbye