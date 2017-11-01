Rihanna Returns With “Lemon”, A Collab With NERD

Rihanna is back! Well, kinda. She’s featured on a new song by lauded producers NERD.

The song was dropped this afternoon and quickly went viral on youtube. In barely better than 8 hours, the video has amassed over 500,000 views. By Thursday morning, it should be well over one million views. But considering the amount of time that’s passed since we heard from Rihanna, this isn’t very surprising. Just after the song was dropped, Rhi Rhi hit up twitter with the best tweet we’ve seen in a while…

HA! “Tell da paparazzi get the lens right”. We LOVE it! If you’re going to barge into my personal life, at least make sure the picture looks good.

Here’s the full song for your consideration. WARNING…there’s some language in the song.