Rihanna Made It To Harvard

Yesterday Rihanna accepted Harvard’s Humanitarian of the Year Award. Speeches from Harvard students honoring Rihanna were loaded with song references, highlighted her work in global health, education and in life.

When it was Rihanna’s turn to talk, she opened up her speech with, “So, I made it to Harvard” and then flipped her hair.

She then went on to explain what a humanitarian means to her. She said, “All you need to do is help one person, expecting nothing in return. To me, that is a humanitarian.”

SOURCE