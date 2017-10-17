Rick Pitino Is Officially Fired From U of L

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2016, file photo, Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino reacts to a question during a press conference in Louisville, Ky. Louisville's Athletic Association has officially fired coach Rick Pitino, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, nearly three weeks after the school acknowledged that its men's basketball program is being investigated as part of a federal corruption probe. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

Louisville officially fired head basketball coach Rick Pitino almost three weeks after the school said their men’s basketball program was being investigated as part of a federal corruption probe. Pitino’s lawyer says U of L acted too quickly and presented reasons to the board he shouldn’t be fired for an hour.

It started off with unpaid administrative leave on September 27th after Louisville was accused of paying high school basketball players to commit to their program.

Ten people have been arrested in the case, including four college assistant coaches. Pitino was with Louisville for 16 years and had a 416-143 record and one championship in 2013.

