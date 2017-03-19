Rick Pitino loves his Cardinals!

University of Louisville is no longer in the NCAA tournament after the lost to Michigan on Sunday.

Even though the Cards will not continue on in the tournament, Rick Pitino is proud of his team.

Louisville coach Rick Pitino stated this in his press conference after the game:

“All year long, we’ve played with A-plus effort but we’ve struggled with the mental facets of the game,” Pitino said outside the locker room to CBS analyst Tracy Wolfson. “Switching a 5 on a 1 … giving up a 3 without jumping or putting a hand up. You take away Michigan’s right-hand, you have a very good chance of stopping them off the bounce. We fouled with three second on the clock … we beat ourselves tonight, but they played great in the second half. ”

“Every loss this year, it’s been the mental part of the game for us, not the physical. We’ve got a great group of guys that give great effort.”

We love our Cards!