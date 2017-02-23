Rick Pitino Gets Heated With UNC Fan

The Cardinals lost a tough one in Chapel Hill to UNC 63-74.

As Coach Pitino was walking into the locker room at halftime a fan decided he was going to yell a few things at coach that he didn’t like.

Rick Pitino is very displeased with a UNC fan pic.twitter.com/z4bYUuyMw6 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 23, 2017

A UNC spokesman said the fan was ejected shortly after the incident, which occurred as Coach Pitino was leaving the court.

Afterward, Coach Pitino explained that he takes it from students all the time, but when an adult does it and then turns his back on him, he takes exception.

SOURCE and SOURCE