Rick Pitino Gets Heated With UNC Fan

By Ben Davis
|
Feb 23, 5:05 AM

The Cardinals lost a tough one in Chapel Hill to UNC 63-74.

As Coach Pitino was walking into the locker room at halftime a fan decided he was going to yell a few things at coach that he didn’t like.

A UNC spokesman said the fan was ejected shortly after the incident, which occurred as Coach Pitino was leaving the court.

Afterward, Coach Pitino explained that he takes it from students all the time, but when an adult does it and then turns his back on him, he takes exception.

SOURCE and SOURCE

