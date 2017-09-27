Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich On Administrative Leave Pending Board of Trustees Review

FILE - In this Sunday, March 19, 2017, file photo, Louisville head coach Rick Pitino walks off the court after a 73-69 loss to Michigan in a second-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis. The NCAA is standing by its allegations against the Louisville men's basketball program and Pitino, saying the coach failed to notice "red flags" in activities by a former staffer who an escort says hired dancers for sex parties with recruits and players. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Rick Pitino and Athletic Director Tom Jurich have both been placed on administrative leave pending a board of trustees review.

The announcement comes just a day after the FBI went public with 10 indictments to universities allegedly guilty of bribery and corruption. It wasn’t until late Tuesday afternoon when the school that was being eluded to as ‘University-6’, was formally announced to be the University of Louisville. At that time in a statement to the public, interim president of the University of Louisville Gregory Postel confirmed those reports.

Late Tuesday evening, Rick Pitino made a statement through his lawyer condemning the crimes “initiated by a few bad actors” and made a commitment to take whatever steps were necessary to help in the investigation.

***UPDATE: 1:04pm***

In a press conference held this afternoon, University of Louisville interim president Gregory Postel stated the following:

– Head Coach Rick Pitino is currently on unpaid administrative leave pending a board of trustees review on October 18th.

– Athletic Director Tom Jurich is currently on paid administrative leave pending a board of trustees review on October 18th.

During this administrative leave, neither individual may perform any functions related to their positions with the University of Louisville.

– The athlete in question as mentioned in the FBI affidavits is being held indefinitely from all athletic activities with the University of Louisville. This includes practices and games.

***UPDATE: 4:48pm***

Athletic Director Tom Jurich has made a statement regarding his administrative leave.

For the last 20 years, I have dedicated my life to the University of Louisville. Disappointment does not even come close to describing my feelings surrounding the allegation that any member of the UofL basketball staff could be involved in the criminal conduct announced yesterday. My intent has always been to run every athletic program at the University in an honest and compliant manner. It is heartbreaking to me that the alleged intentional and secret criminal acts can bring such harm to our school. I love this University, the Louisville community and all of our fans. I plan to continue to help UofL overcome the challenges it faces and work cooperatively with the University with the support of the UofL Board of Trustees following their meeting on October 19th.

According to sources, Tom Jurich was asked to fire Rick Pitino, refused, both were fired — Kent Taylor (@KentTaylorWAVE) September 27, 2017

