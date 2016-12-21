Richard Marx Helped Subdue a Deranged Passenger on a Flight

Do you remember Richard Marx? He’s this guy…

Well, he and his wife Daisy Fuentes had to pitch in and help this week after a man on their Korean Air flight suddenly became erratic and began attacking fellow passengers and crew members.

You will be hearing about our flight#480 on @KoreanAir_KE . Passenger next to us attacked passengers and crew. Crew completely ill trained. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Daisy Fuentes wrote on her Instagram page, “On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers.”

This is crazy!! Richard Marx reported on Twitter that he and his wife had to help the crew subdue the man for over four hours.

We have video of entire chaotic and dangerous event on @KoreanAir_KE 480. Lasted 4 hours. Crew completely ill-equipped to handle situation. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

The passenger was finally hauled off the flight in the South Korean capital. Richard and Daisy are OK finally posting:

Daisy and I are home safe and sound. No big "hero" move at all. Just did what I would hope anyone would do in same situation. Tnx 4 concern — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Here are more pictures:

Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/Ai9U6CV3qA — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/K3dvhBHB2y — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/tHaJ0oMxPq — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

