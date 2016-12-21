Richard Marx Helped Subdue a Deranged Passenger on a Flight

Do you remember Richard Marx?  He’s this guy…

Well, he and his wife Daisy Fuentes had to pitch in and help this week after a man on their Korean Air flight suddenly became erratic and began attacking fellow passengers and crew members.

Daisy Fuentes wrote on her Instagram page, “On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers.

This is crazy!!  Richard Marx reported on Twitter that he and his wife had to help the crew subdue the man for over four hours.

The passenger was finally hauled off the flight in the South Korean capital.  Richard and Daisy are OK finally posting:

Here are more pictures:

