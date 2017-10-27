Rescued After Being Stranded 5 Months!

Two Americans and their two dogs were found after being stranded out at sea for five months.

On May 30th Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiaba, both of Honolulu, lost their engine in bad weather in late May but believed they could still reach Tahiti using their sails, but they drifted into the Pacific Ocean instead. The two issued distress signals each day after they’d been out to sea for two months.

However, no other vessels were close enough to hear the distress calls until Tuesday when they were found 900 miles southeast of Japan by a fishing ship from Taiwan. The two were almost 5,000 miles from their original destination.

They survived using water purifiers and eating the year’s supply of dry food they had on board.