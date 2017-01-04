Representative’s Son Dab’s On Speaker Paul Ryan While Swearing In 115th Congress

Rep. Roger Marshall isn’t too happy with his son’s antics during the mock swearing in of the 115th Congress. Right as the picture where being taken with everyone’s hand on the bible, Marshall’s son dabs on Paul Ryan.

The look on Ryan’s face is hilarious. At first he thought he was sneezing and then he smacked his arm down. This kid needs one of those “Thug life” videos made with this video:

After the incident, Rep. Marshall tweeted that his son was “grounded”

The “dab” was made famous by Carolina Panther’s QB Cam Newton in 2015 and has lasted for quite some time as a trend for people to do in random occasions. The true roots of the “dab” comes from pot smokers. Dabbing is a way to smoke weed wax and it makes you cough hard. That when you cough into the bend of your elbow and the “Dab” is born.

Not sure this kid knows all that but either way…. he’s living the thug life! To have the balls to do that in Congress is pretty gangster!