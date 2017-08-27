Reporter Saves Trucker During Hurricane Coverage

Hurricane Harvey is no joke. This category 4 storm slammed the coast of Texas causing all sorts of flooding and damage.
KHOU’s Brandi Smith was reporting on the hurricane when she and her photographer Mario spotted a truck driver in need of help.
She then flagged down a sheriff and was able to get him help!
She remains humble.
Thank you to @KHOU_MSandoval and @HCSOTexas for everything. pic.twitter.com/NcEmdi4vdo
— Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) August 27, 2017
Houston reporter saves truck driver's life in Harvey flooding