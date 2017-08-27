Reporter Saves Trucker During Hurricane Coverage
By Ben Davis
|
Aug 27, 2017 @ 2:07 PM

Hurricane Harvey is no joke.  This category 4 storm slammed the coast of Texas causing all sorts of flooding and damage.

KHOU’s Brandi Smith was reporting on the hurricane when she and her photographer Mario spotted a truck driver in need of help.

She then flagged down a sheriff and was able to get him help!

She remains humble.

