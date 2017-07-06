Reporter Gets Puked On In Live Segment

I think the best part about this whole story is that the reporter who got puked on, uses the twitter handle @GoodNewsWendy

As in, Good News Wendy – that stain on your shirt will come out with just a little cold water.

As in, Good News Wendy – at least your mouth wasn’t open.

As in, Good News Wendy – at least you’re famous today!

As in, Good News Wendy – at least you’re at the beach!

As in, Good News Wendy – at least it was just beer!

I could do this all day.

Poor Wendy Burch thought it was just going to be another day at the office. You know, hitting the streets with her trusty camera man to catch humans being human. The only difference today though, was the fact that she’d been assigned to cover an “Iron Man” event at Hermosa Beach. While this “Iron Man” included some of the same challenges as the REAL “Iron Man” it also rewarded participants with copious amounts of beer afterward.

All seemed to be going well at the outset of the broadcast but quickly took a turn for the worse when we saw our first participant in the projectile vomiting competition. While her form left a lot to be desired, her heaving seemed to be on point. The camera man quickly panned away from the action – rightfully so. The second participant in the projectile vomiting competition seems to have fared much better. While he’s off screen and we don’t actually get a look at his form and execution; we can clearly see the result. No big surprise here, the entire news team are shocked and probably fighting back the urge to vomit themselves.

I’m not gonna lie. As I was typing this and reliving that moment in my head, I too had to fight back the urge to gag. Good News Wendy, your embarrassment will only last a week or so, but the memories will last a life-time.