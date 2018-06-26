Remembering Radiothon Kid, Jesse Schott

We had the pleasure of meeting 17-year-old Jesse Schott and his grandparents last November during our annual Radiothon at Norton Children’s Hospital.

He pretty much was the Mayor around there. He had learned his brain cancer was back for a third time that August, but you could absolutely tell he was NOT letting that slow him down. He was a big personality who knew his impact on people.

He enjoyed being part his school’s Junior ROTC program, and didn’t let cancer stand in the way of performing his duties. Last August, despite being weak from repeated cancer treatments, he marched out to football field to command the North Bullitt High School JROTC color guard for the first game of the season. Jesse was also made an honorary member of the Kentucky National Guard in January.

Our hearts are heavy for his family and his friends who knew and loved Jesse.

