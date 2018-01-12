Redemption For 50 Cent?

The NY The Mets have invited rapper/actor 50 Cent, also known as Curtis Jackson, to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at some point this season, giving 50 an opportunity to redeem himself for his 2014 debacle.

The Mets wrote on Twitter:

Hey @50cent, we heard you’re ready to redeem yourself?! Here is your invite to throw out a first pitch this season. Toss a strike this time! #50FirstPitch https://t.co/WUZlUTHbHK — New York Mets (@Mets) January 11, 2018

The Mets had 50 Cent throw out the first pitch before a Mets-Pirates game back in May 2014. His pitch sailed about 15 feet to the left of catcher Anthony Recker and nearly struck a helpless cameraman. The pitch was so bad Rafael Montero and Jon Niese couldn’t contain their laughter as they walked off the field.