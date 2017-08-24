Is THIS The Recipe For McDonald’s Famous Big Mac Sauce?

The ingredients for McDonald’s famous Big Mac sauce appears to have been leaked online.
The allegedly authentic ingredients list has circulated on Pinterest, but it hasn’t been confirmed if they are the real deal.
The ingredients include mayo, soybean oil, pickle relish, vinegar and egg. There is even a recipe how to make the Special Sauce.
All you need to do is mix the ingredients in a bowl and leave in the fridge overnight.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 4 tsp sweet pickle relish
- 1 tsp white vinegar
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 2 tbsp French dressing
- 1 tbsp finely minced white onion
- 1 tsp sugar
Method:
- Put all of the ingredients in a bowl and stir.
- Cover the bowl, or put in a container that can be covered and refrigerate overnight.
- Stir a few times while it’s sitting in the fridge.