Malcom ran away from his home and lived in the woods for 10-years… all because his wife nagged him too much.

Yea.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

He says he was a gardener for 25-years and enjoyed his job until he got married and the more hours he worked, the “angrier” his spouse became.

He said it got so unbearable that he just left and lived in the woods for 10-years. And he says he just recently got in contact with his sister who thought he was dead.

Not the way to go about it, Malcom.