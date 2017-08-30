Reason 1,000 You Don’t Mess With The IT Guy

A “Game of Thrones” fan who works as an IT specialist came up with a savage way to avoid hearing finale spoilers from his co-workers.

He posted this photo of himself, which shows him standing in an office space, with a sign draped around his neck warning all of his colleagues of this:

Bahahaha. It reads: ‘I HAVE NOT SEEN THE FINALE OF G.O.T!!! SO HELP ME GOD IF YOU RUIN IT FOR ME I WILL MAKE YOUR COMPUTER RUN SLOWER THAN A 1997 COMPAQ WITH A 56K MODEM!!’

I don’t even know what the means but I’m scared.

But I get it. SAME IT GUY SAME. Maybe not when it comes to “Game of Thrones,” but definitely when it comes to “This Is Us.”