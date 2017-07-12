Real-Life Heroes Will Play Themselves In A New Clint Eastwood Movie
By Kelly K
|
Jul 12, 2017 @ 7:35 AM

 

This is so cool…remember the three Americans who stopped a terrorist on a train bound for Paris? Well Clint Eastwood is making a movie about it and has cast Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone to play themselves in the movie.

It’s called “The 15:17 to Paris.”  They are going to have good sized roles, the film is expected to begin during their childhood and show their friendship leading up to the moment that changed their lives. That means the roles will not be full-on leads.

Alek got a little taste of stardom before…remember when he competed on “Dancing With the Stars”?

