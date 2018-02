This…looks INCREDIBLE. Meet Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone. First off, these guys saved 500 people by thwarting a terrorist attack two years ago on a train to Paris. They meet the President. Then, one of them competes on Dancing With The Stars (Alek Skaratos). Now, Clint Eastwood makes a movie about it and casts them to play themselves. UHMAZING.

Ellen asked them if they didn’t play themselves in the movie, who THEY would have cast?

The movie is in theaters this Friday!