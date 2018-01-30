Real Estate Agent’s Offer: $250 In TACOS
By Chelsea Thomas
Jan 30, 2018 @ 1:02 PM

This is 1000% the type of real estate agent I would want to work with…

A real estate agent in Houston used $250 in free tacos to help sell a home.

The real estate agent explained she and her all-female team “love to eat.” And she added tacos just seemed like a really good idea to help sell the home at the time.

She says the home buyer will be getting the tacos at the end of February, and he’s already planning a taco party.

How flippin amazing?!?!

