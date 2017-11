Get ready for yet another singing competition…“FOX” has a new show called “The Four” launching next year showcasing 4 contestants who have to maintain their seats as challengers come in and try to knock them off.

Yep…there are 4 celebrity judges…Diddy, DJ Khaled and Charlie Walk, a music industry exec who has worked with The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Hailee Steinfeld and more. For the 4th judge, it’s narrowed down to Fergie, Meghan Trainor and Bebe Rexha.

The show will air in January.

