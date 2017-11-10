Read Louis C.K.’s Confession and Apology

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Louis C.K. arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The New York premiere of Louis C.K.’s controversial new film “I Love You, Daddy” has been canceled amid swirling controversy over the film and the comedian. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Yesterday, Louis C.K.’s name was added to an ever growing list of Hollywood personalities who stand accused of sexual misconduct. Today, he spoke.

Merely hours before his film “I Love You Daddy” was set to debut at New York’s Orchard Park yesterday, a startling revelation began swirling. Whispers of sexual misconduct on the part of Louis C.K. could be heard along with rumors of an impending New York Times expose that would later lay it all out. It’s no surprise then that upon hearing of this, Louis canceled the movie premiere and his appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The allegations that came from the New York Times article are disturbing. They rocked the comedy world to it’s core. There were even those in the comedy circle who claim to have known all along.

Now with the news being a matter of public record, Louis has spoken. You can read his full confession HERE.