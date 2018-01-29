Radio DJ Who Groped Taylor Swift Re-Enters Radio

Remember that radio DJ that groped Taylor Swift at a meet and greet and she sued him for a $1 and won??!?!

Well he posted a video last summer saying he can’t find a job back in radio anywhere, and that he would even work for free just to be involved in radio.

Well he has a job in radio again…

M-C: MS #Radio: Former KYGO Personality David Mueller Lands Mornings On Country WMYQ-FM Greenwood https://t.co/EjXNqmK9ou pic.twitter.com/I4AeW2NNk8 — Tom Benson (@Tombenson1) January 29, 2018

The CEO of the company said,

“We talked a lot over a period of a couple of months and I eventually flew to Minneapolis to meet him. When he explains the Taylor Swift incident, he’s either the world’s best liar, or he’s telling the truth. Having heard him tell the story, I’m inclined to believe him and the rest of the staff seems to believe him as well. The evidence was rather inconclusive, but the jury was apparently star struck with Taylor Swift and found in her favor. It was a civil trial, not a criminal trial, so the burden of proof was much lower.”

He will be working on a morning show for a country station in Mississippi.

So there’s that…