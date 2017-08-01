Rachel vs. The Men

Goooood morning! It’s intern… *drum roll please* Mega Murray here from DJX with all the juicy details from last night’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette Men Tell All Special.’

If you didn’t get to watch, here’s what you missed:

Lee gets ROASTED — If you forgot about good ol’ Lee, he decided that it’d be a good idea to post some major racist tweets after being sent home and people weren’t too happy about it, especially Rachel.

Dean is still…well..butt hurt — Sent home after the hometown dates….ouch. Dean doesn’t hesitate to call out Rachel for saying the L WORD to him in front of.. well, the whole world. So that’s awkward.

Goodbye, DeMario — At the beginning of the season, a special someone from DeMario’s past makes a guest appearance and Rachel makes sure to embarrass him.

If these men learned anything from being on the Bachelorette, it’s definitely that you should NOT mess with Rachel. Check out what happened with Dean’s situation here.