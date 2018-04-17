Rachel Platten Forgets The National Anthem Lyrics…TWICE

Rachel Platten was one of the pro duet partners performing with contestants on American Idol and everything went smoothly. She sang “Fight Song” with Mara Justine and it was beautiful!

What didn’t go all that great for her was when she attempted to sing the national anthem at Saturday’s NWSL soccer game between the Utah Royals and the Chicago Red Stars. She forgot the lyrics… twice. VIDEO HERE

Platten quickly apologized and started over, but had to stop again and ask someone to give her the next line. She ended up making it through the anthem after beginning it for the third time.

