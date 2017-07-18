This R Kelly story is insane.

Parents say R. Kelly is keeping young women in an abusive “cult” and controlling their every move. Kelly insiders corroborate that six women, one as young as 18, are living at various Kelly properties and that he is “dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records.” However, police have conducted welfare checks that led to no charges.

Parents say their daughters met Kelly to further their musical careers but he “brainwashed” them instead. “[She] looked like a prisoner—it was horrible,” says one mom who last saw her daughter in December. “I hugged her and hugged her. But she just kept saying she’s in love and [Kelly] is the one who cares for her. I don’t know what to do.”

One of the alleged hostages says she is NOT a hostage…

Kelly’s attorney says the claims are nonsense.

