This is some good news!

Coles Supermarkets, which are based out of Australia, have introduced a “Quiet Hour” to make shopping easier for those with autism and their families. For one hour each week, Coles will dim the store lighting, switch the radio off and reduce the volume of their registers and scanners to the lowest level to help reduce sensory overload.

What a great idea.

I have a younger sister with Austim and I know how much she and my family would appreciate a shopping hour like this. Well done Coles!!

Xo-Chelsea