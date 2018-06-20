Pumpkin Spice Season is Already Coming

Pumpkin Spice season will soon cease to be a season and become something we just live with year round if Kellogg has their way.

As of June 15th, Pumpkin Spice Season was already under way when a man in Germantown, Wisconsin spotted a box of Special K Pumpkin Spice Cereal on the store shelf. As the year progresses and we’re barely into the throes of Summer, Kellogg has announced another Pumpkin Spice offering…

Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes.

The good news here is they’re waiting a few weeks before they drop em on us. These Frosted Flakes won’t be hitting store shelves until later in the Summer. For what it’s worth, a few food bloggers had the chance to give em a shot and they say they’re pretty good!