This Pumpkin Spice Item May Have Gone Too Far
By Ben Davis
|
Sep 20, 2017 @ 5:49 AM

Pumpkin spice pizza.

The New Jersey pizza chain, Villa Italian Kitchen, has introduced the new menu item. It starts with dough smothered in pumpkin pie filling, which contains the flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. It’s then covered in a layer of mozzarella cheese. Another layer of pumpkin pie filling then gets piled on once it’s out of the oven.

The restaurant’s spokesperson said the Pumpkin Spice Pizza “is a magical place where all the deliciousness of pizza meets the flavors of pumpkin spice.”

The new pizza will be available in the chain’s 230 locations, starting this Friday, at just over $4 a slice.

OK.

Related Content

How Far Would YOU Travel For Food?
NSFW: Pumpkin Spice Gangsta Rap
Pizzeria Draws Line At Pineapple
This Pizza Is $10k & Like No Other You’...
No One Can Handle This Pea & Mayonnaise Pizza
Pizza Girl Is Literally Me
Comments