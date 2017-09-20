This Pumpkin Spice Item May Have Gone Too Far

Pumpkin spice pizza.

The New Jersey pizza chain, Villa Italian Kitchen, has introduced the new menu item. It starts with dough smothered in pumpkin pie filling, which contains the flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. It’s then covered in a layer of mozzarella cheese. Another layer of pumpkin pie filling then gets piled on once it’s out of the oven.

The restaurant’s spokesperson said the Pumpkin Spice Pizza “is a magical place where all the deliciousness of pizza meets the flavors of pumpkin spice.”

The new pizza will be available in the chain’s 230 locations, starting this Friday, at just over $4 a slice.

OK.