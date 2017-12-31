This Proposal Looks Painful

People watch as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lit during a ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in New York. The Norway Spruce tree stands at about 78 feet tall and is lit with over 40,000 multi-colored LED lights. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

It was the marriage proposal you see in Romantic Comedies or read about in Fairy tales. Until it wasn’t.

Rockefeller Center in New York City during the holidays is a bucket list destination for just about anyone who considers themselves a Christmas junkie. The enormous tree and the iconic ice skating rink encapsulate everything we love about the holidays. With all of that in mind, can you imagine a more romantic or memorable marriage proposal?

That’s exactly what this fella had in mind. However, I’m not sure he imagined it going quite like this.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talk about head over heels!