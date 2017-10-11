More Proof That Oprah Is Nothing Like Us. At. All.

Remember the one time Oprah went to the bank for the first time in 29 years? She told Ellen about her recent excursion during a YouTube interview: “I went to the bank recently because I hadn’t been to the bank since 1988.” That’s two years after “The Oprah Winfrey Show” premiered on daytime TV. Ellen then asked, “What did you go to the bank for?” and Oprah said, “To deposit a million dollars.”

As it turns out, Oprah actually carried her own checks for deposit. She said, “Yeah, I just wanted to go there just to do it. I stood in line, just to do it.” She said, “It felt fantastic,” and then corrected the amount of money that she was depositing, “Actually, it was $2 million.”

I’m gonna go organize my grocery coupons now and cry.