Prom Lottery?

There’s at least one high school in the U.S. where students aren’t worried about who they’ll ask to prom. Aquin High School in Freeport, Illinois has used a lottery system to decide who goes to the prom with who since 1926.

WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Junior and senior boys are assigned their dates at random by drawing names in the school library, while the girls wait in the school gym.

The boys then perform a skit for the girls before revealing who they’ll be going with.

The tradition — now in its 91st year — was first started as a way to ensure that everyone at the school would have a date to the prom.

SOURCE