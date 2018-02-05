Pro Tip: Tell Your Mom Before You Film A Reality Show
Feb 5, 2018

So this is crazy….22-year-old Bekah M on The Bachelor was actually reported MISSING in November in California. Her mom reported her missing saying Bekah had gone to work on a marijuana farm and she hadn’t heard from her in a week. The Sheriff’s Office was unable to find her or contact anyone who might know her, so she was added to the California Department of Justice’s list of missing people.

A newspaper shared the story last week on Facebook and asked readers if they recognized her. Someone recognized her and called the police.

Bekah tweeted after she found out that she was ‘missing’:  “MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??”

 

