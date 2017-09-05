Criminal Gets Modeling Career From a Mugshot
By Chelsea Thomas
Sep 5, 2017 @ 9:53 AM

At this point, if you want to become a male model, the best route may be going out and robbing a bank or stealing a car.  And getting caught.  Gotta get caught.

Because ANOTHER criminal just got a modeling career thanks to his mugshot. (Last one here.)

And now, a 20-year-old guy named Mekhi Lucky from Raleigh, North Carolina just followed the same path.

He was arrested in April of last year for getting into a police chase in a stolen car.  And his mugshot went viral because he was good looking . . . and he has a condition where his EYES are different colors.  One is blue, one is brown.

And now that he’s out of prison, he was snapped up by a modeling agency, and he just did his first fashion shoot last month.

Guess he really is Lucky….

