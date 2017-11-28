Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Talk About Their Engagement!

It’s official!!!!

Meghan Markle has some sparkle on her ring finger now…Prince Harry popped the question at their Kensington Palace cottage, getting down on one knee while they were “trying to roast a chicken,” the couple said Monday. She said in an interview, “It was just an amazing surprise…so sweet and natural and very romantic.” He said, “She didn’t even let me finish,” “Then there were hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like can I give you the ring? She goes — oh yes the ring.” Her ring includes two stones from Princess Diana’s jewelry collection.

The ceremony will be in the spring. She will become the first American to be welcomed into the British royal family — ever. She will become a royal duchess, and be titled Her Royal Highness.