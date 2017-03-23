The Priceline Guy’s New Life Mission Is To Get Bachelor Nick Voted Off DWTS

Guys…William Shatner (aka Captain Kirk back in the day and the Priceline guy) has launched an aggressive Twitter campaign to get Bachelor Nick Viall voted off “Dancing With the Stars”. Like…it’s his new life mission. Some of his tweets:

How do we get #BachelorNation to not vote for Nick? 🤔 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 20, 2017

He lives up to the homonym of his last name. https://t.co/aD0CM2peAn — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

Shatner has hated him since Andi Dorfman’s season of “The Bachelorette”…

Watch Andi's Bachelorette Season where he started this Viall journey.🙄 https://t.co/kUTsPcT44n — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

But what if he’s changed?? Nope…not according to the Shatman.

Leopards don't change their spots. Don't be surprised if he shows up again on paradise. I won't be. https://t.co/jqD1cQG423 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

Nick responded with a sad face emoji.

DWTS host Tom Bergeron jumped in there wishing The Shatman a happy birthday… and asked for a truce.

Happy Birthday to my pal @WilliamShatner! Any chance I can negotiate a truce between you & @viallnicholas28 ?? 😂🎂🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/no9IJNaamb — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) March 22, 2017

Yup, that's me. The Gandhi of Ballroom. 😉 https://t.co/OcDuOXOIZR — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) March 22, 2017

The whole thing is hysterical…we’ll see if his hard work is paying off Monday on ABC!

In the meantime, Nick and his pro partner Pete Murgatroyd were on Ellen yesterday…