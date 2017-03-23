The Priceline Guy’s New Life Mission Is To Get Bachelor Nick Voted Off DWTS

By Kelly K
|
Mar 23, 6:55 AM

Guys…William Shatner (aka Captain Kirk back in the day and the Priceline guy) has launched an aggressive Twitter campaign to get Bachelor Nick Viall voted off “Dancing With the Stars”.  Like…it’s his new life mission. Some of his tweets:

Shatner has hated him since Andi Dorfman’s season of “The Bachelorette”…

But what if he’s changed??  Nope…not according to the Shatman.

Nick responded with a sad face emoji.

DWTS host Tom Bergeron jumped in there wishing The Shatman a happy birthday… and asked for a truce.

The whole thing is hysterical…we’ll see if his hard work is paying off Monday on ABC!

SOURCE

In the meantime, Nick and his pro partner Pete Murgatroyd were on Ellen yesterday…

Related Content

Elmo Is A Huge Adele Fan
Samuel L. Jackson Is EXCITED About The Olympics!
Dancing With The Stars Cast Officially Announced&#...
Jennifer Aniston Makes Her Bachelor Picks…An...
Meet The New Bachelorette!
A Bachelor FIRST On The Live After The Final Rose ...
Comments