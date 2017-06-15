She Pretended Her Dog Was A Baby And Snuck Her Into The Hospital

Shelby Hennick wanted her sick grandma to visit with her dog. So she disguised her grandmother’s dog as a baby so the dog, Patsy, would be able to visit her while she was sick in a hospital.

My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/oKxNBlJEEL — Shelbae (@HennickShelby) June 11, 2017

Shelby smuggled Patsy into her grandma’s hospital room covered in a blanket. She said little Patsy played along with the plan as she managed to stroll past hospital staff.

She also initially fooled her grandmother into thinking the bundle was her sister’s baby, but when she placed Patsy on her lap the dog barked and cuddled up to grandma.

Grandma is now doing better, and went home from the hospital on Monday night.