He Pretended To Be A Cop For Free Taco Bell

Dalton was hungry. Instead of doing the right thing and earning the money to buy himself some delicious Taco Bell, he decided a better way would be to pretend he was a police officer and flash a badge.

Didn’t work. According to our news partners at WAVE 3:

Dalton J. Barnett, 21, was arrested Wednesday after witnesses said he “was flashing a badge at Taco Bell in Madison and Scottsburg, saying he was (a) Madison city police officer and (a) Clark County Sheriff Narcotics Deputy,” his arrest report said.

Dalton is charged with impersonating a public servant or law enforcement officer, theft and false informing.