Pregnant OB-GYN Put Own Baby On Hold To Deliver Another

OB-GYN Dr. Amanda Hess was at Frankfort Regional Hospital in Kentucky over the weekend — preparing to give birth herself — when she overheard nurses saying that another mother needed to deliver right away because the baby was in distress.

That woman, Leah Halliday Johnson, was fully dilated — but the doctor on call was still on his way back to the hospital…. so she went to the room and helped deliver the baby.

Suddenly, her contractions were starting, so she went back to her room and gave birth to a baby girl.

Wow!