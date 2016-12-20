Preemie Babies Wrapped Like Presents Is The Cutest Thing EVER!

Thank you internet for this little gem. It’s little babies dressed like presents. If this doesn’t get you in the spirit, nothing will!
The #MarchofDimes & @saintlukeskc have reminded us that these new arrivals are the greatest gifts a parent could ask for this #holidayseason pic.twitter.com/xg9XiG81Te
— March of Dimes (@MarchofDimes) December 16, 2016
Goodnight… pic.twitter.com/9WI8YJKMYP
— Saint Luke’s (@saintlukeskc) December 17, 2016
Just In Time For The Holidays, Preemie Babies Dressed Up as Christmas Presents. https://t.co/oAtviWZFYv @InsideEdition pic.twitter.com/xmJTXQ6bxN
— CBS News 8 (@CBS8) December 19, 2016
And then there is this! Just pure cuteness….and little anxiety….but mostly cuteness
Here’s a baby Santa for every day left before Christmas! pic.twitter.com/cH92rGrqqv
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 17, 2016
Check back. I’m gonna wrap my baby girl Stella tonight and put up a pic!
