Posh Spice Kills Our Dreams For New Spice Girls Music And Tour

Color me Sad Spice…Victoria Beckham is now confirming in a new interview there will be no new music or tour for the Spice Girls.

The rumors were all started up thanks to the royal wedding. But now our hopes are dashed.

She said, “There is no tour, no more music from the Spice Girls, but it was great getting together with them. We were just saying Girl Power is such an important message and how do we communicate that? ….It’s not all about the rumors about going on tour and recording new material. I think girl power has always been important. And now, for me, it’s about empowering women through fashion.”

*(CUE TO 2:30)

