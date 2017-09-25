“Poopman” Hits Owensboro Car Wash

If you can somehow manage to make it through the day without pooping in car washes… you’re doing OK.

The owners of a Soak-N-Wet car wash in Owensboro are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they’ve dubbed… “Poopman”.

The suspect is seen in two Facebook videos “dropping the kids off at the pool” at two separate car washes. The owners posted on Facebook: “Does anyone know this guy?” Poopman strikes again!”

Here’s the thing, the couple who owns the car washes said they’ve seen the guy before! He’s come by in the past picking other people’s change from the vacuum trash.

They turned the videos over to the police who are searching for the guy.