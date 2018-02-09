Poo Watch 2018 Is Underway For Prisoner
By Ben Davis
|
Feb 9, 2018 @ 5:25 AM

A prisoner in England has refused to poop for the past 21 days. Authorities believe the man, who is a drug dealer, is hiding drugs inside his body.

The department has been tweeting about the prisoner daily and hash tagging the posts with #poowatch.

The guy will be back in court today and the officers will request to hold him for another eight days if he doesn’t produce anything before the hearing.

Doctors have examined the man and said he’s in fine health.

Comments