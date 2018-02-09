Poo Watch 2018 Is Underway For Prisoner

A prisoner in England has refused to poop for the past 21 days. Authorities believe the man, who is a drug dealer, is hiding drugs inside his body.

The department has been tweeting about the prisoner daily and hash tagging the posts with #poowatch.

Day 21/3 weeks for our man on #poowatch still no movements/items to report, he will remain with us until Friday when we are back at court where we will be requesting a further 8 days should he not produce anything before that hearing #opraptor https://t.co/SqeD9keiyA — Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) February 7, 2018

The guy will be back in court today and the officers will request to hold him for another eight days if he doesn’t produce anything before the hearing.

Doctors have examined the man and said he’s in fine health.